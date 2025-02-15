Handmade Valentine's Day cards delivered to San Luis Obispo County seniors

A local nonprofit is making sure seniors in the community are feeling the love this Valentines Day. Meals that Connect delivered cards that were handmade and donated by community members.

"Happy Valentine's Day! We love our seniors," read one card.

"Love isn't what makes the world go round, it's what makes the ride worthwhile," read another card.

Those are just some of the sweet messages inside the 1,300 cards.

Meals that Connect collected the cards as a surprise for their members throughout San Luis Obispo County.

"I feel honored," said Meals that Connect member Norma Gauss.

Community reporter Karson Wells followed along on the deliveries with Executive Director Laura Kelsay Edwards.

Kelsay Edwards says that many of the seniors in their program are medically homebound and that little surprises like this make their day.

"I think when they see these cards today, from the kids, and the sororities, and all the different folks that have thought about them today, it reminds them that they are still a part of the community. They're still valued, still important," Kelsay Edwards said.

"It's very cheerful and very nice, and it's the only Valentine I'm going to get, but I love it," said Cheryll Maddaloni, a recipient of Meals that Connect.

Some of the seniors in the program get meals delivered to their homes, but others gather at local senior centers and socialize while they eat.

"You get to talk to people and have an interaction and meet people. It's great, I love it," Maddaloni said.

Volunteers also do more than just drop off the food. Kelsay Edwards says usually they will stick around for a while and chat with the senior.

"That is just the best part of it, so socializing and meaningful human connection is a huge part of what we do. It's not like DoorDash where we drop off a meal and run," Kelsay Edwards said.

The seniors in the program say it makes a world of difference and the cards made them feel special.

"Thank you very much, I'm glad to have received this," Gauss said.

"It feels great, it really does," Maddaloni said.