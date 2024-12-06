Heating company offering free home safety checks for seniors in December

Paso Robles Heating and Air is offering free safety checks to seniors this December. These include battery replacement, smoke and carbon monoxide detector tests, and a heating system check. Seniors who don’t have a smoke detector will receive one for free as part of the safety check.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, December is the leading month for house fires across the U.S.

The chance of fire increases during the winter as more people rely on heat sources in their homes.

Steve Mayfield, Service Manager for Paso Robles Heating and Air, said some methods of staying warm can be hazardous, including leaving an unmonitored electric heater on or using heaters meant for the outdoors inside the home.

“People will do whatever they have to, to stay warm this time of year,” Mayfield said. “I’ve heard instances of people bringing in the turbo heaters into their homes from outside that create a great deal of carbon monoxide.”

Those hazards increase if smoke and carbon monoxide detectors don't work. Mayfield said that is often the case among seniors.

“The 65 and older crowd, they’re the ones who seem to have more of an issue with checking the batteries in their smoke detectors,” Mayfield said.

Atascadero resident John Scully has been a Paso Robles Heating and Air customer for decades. He has their technicians come out twice a year to check his heating and air units.

“I’m always concerned,” Scully said. “Our heating unit is up in the attic, so it’s not something that I can go look at on a regular basis.”

Scully said those check-ins offer reassurance that his home is safe.

“Just the fact that somebody’s looking out there definitely gives me peace of mind,” Scully said.

Seniors interested in a free safety check can contact Paso Robles Heating and Air at (805) 238-7093.

