Here's why you're seeing a British Royal Air Force plane flying over northern SLO County

For the next few weeks, the Paso Robles Airport will host the British Royal Air Force’s large aircraft known as an Airbus A-400M Atlas.

The airplane is being used for high-altitude parachute exercises at nearby Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett.

According to the Royal Air Force website, California's favorable weather makes it a good place for the parachute display team to practice during the U.K. winter months.

Paso Robles residents will be able to see the aircraft circling the North County skies over the coming weeks and at the Paso Robles Airport for training exercises.