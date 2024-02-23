Highway 46 East resurfacing project starts Sunday

A project to resurface Highway 46 East in both directions is scheduled to begin this Sunday, February 25.

The project covers two-and-a-half miles from just west of Highway 101 to just east of Airport Rd. in Paso Robles.

Caltrans says work will also include drainage improvements, guardrail improvements, and modifications to traffic signals and lighting.

Starting Sunday night, travelers on Highway 46 should expect weekly overnight lane closures. Closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sundays and 9 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Caltrans says one lane will remain open at all times on the Highway 101 northbound onramp, but the southbound on and offramps may see closures.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the fall.