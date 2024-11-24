'Holiday Bazaar' event in Paso Robles benefits local vendors and non-profit

Central coast community members shopped local on Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Paso Robles' Holiday Bazaar event.

30 local vendors set up shop to sell their goods for the holiday season.

The event also benefited Atascadero's El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), which provides meals and shelter to individuals facing hunger or homelessness in North County.

Organizers encouraged attendees to donate clothing items, towels, and other essentials to the non-profit.

"People really realize how grateful we are to have blankets [and] to have warm jackets," Kelsey Hazelton, an event coordinator, told KSBY. "To be able to bless others with that is just a huge blessing. And being able to unite the church and the school and the community and ECHO, it's just it's a wonderful family event and I look forward to it every year."

More upcoming events at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Paso Robles can be found on its Facebook page.