How one Paso Robles animal sanctuary is coming to the rescue of a shelter overcrowded with husky dogs

The San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter reported an intake of 121 husky-type breeds from January 2023 to January 2024. One Paso Robles animal sanctuary has helped by rescuing 20 huskies in need.

SLO County Animal Shelter Supervisor Shannon Sinclair attributes the shelter's large quantity of huskies to the breed's specific needs.

"As a breed, they do have a tendency to roam and they can roam far distances," Sinclair said. "They can be escape artists, and if they’re not given appropriate exercise or mental stimulation, they do find ways to entertain themselves, whether that be digging out of yards or looking for an adventure or climbing a fence."

But for Joe Thomas, the co-founder of From The Heart Animal Sanctuary, they can be great pets.

"I don't think huskies are meant for everyone. You need some land and also you need to be able to run with them. I'm a firm believer that two [or] three huskies are much easier to care for than one husky. One husky kind of gets into trouble, but if you have a small little pack, they kind of amuse each other," Thomas said.

Thomas has been rescuing huskies for the past several years and helps reduce the load at the animal shelter by taking some of the dogs off of their hands.

"They had so many huskies that needed a good home, and so we’ve been working with them ever since bringing two huskies at a time, sometimes three once we develop the fields," Thomas said.

Sinclair added that it's greatly appreciated since the space at the shelter is limited to 64 kennels, of which only 1 to 2 dogs can fit inside.

"Having anything locally that can help us to move them is very helpful," Sinclair said.

If you know of anyone with a husky in need, you can reach out to either the SLO County Animal Shelter or Animal Control, who will refer partner organizations like From The Heart Animal Sanctuary when appropriate.