How one Paso Robles animal sanctuary is keeping its huskies cool in the heat

While huskies are one of the dog breeds most vulnerable to heat because of their thick fur, the owners of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary in Paso Robles say their 20 huskies are more adaptable than people realize.

Joe Thomas, co-founder of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary, said the huskies’ thick coats actually work to cool them down.

“Their coat actually insulates them and keeps their body temperature pretty much regular,” Thomas said.

The dogs also modify their daily routines in response to the heat.

“[They] tend to be very active early in the morning and then in the evenings. And in the day, they basically sleep in the shade,” Thomas said.

Lindsie Hiatt

The director of the animal sanctuary, Leslie Thomas, keeps the husky packs cool by making sure they have accessible water to drink and play in.

“Good husky owners just know how to keep them cool,” Leslie said.

She shared that her huskies also find relief from the heat by digging holes to lay in.

“It’s like keeping fine wine cool in a wine cellar, so the dogs actually dig huge holes to get into the cool earth,” Leslie said.

“They really regulate their temperature well. Better than us humans,” Joe said.