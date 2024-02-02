How the City of Paso Robles is preparing for more storms on the way

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and ground crew were being utilized this week to notify people living in encampments along the Salinas riverbed to move to higher ground.

Those living and camping near the Salinas riverbed are being asked to relocate due to the coming storms. But they’re not the only ones preparing for the rainy days ahead.

During the upcoming storm, emergency officials in San Luis Obispo County are urging people to avoid not only rivers but also creeks, streams and low-lying areas as water levels can rise quickly.

“We always know that with significant rains, the rivers will start rising and especially with the lake levels coming up at Santa Margarita Lake, that also poses a significant threat,” said John Prickett, fire captain/paramedic of the Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services.

Business owner Dora Cary says she has not done anything special to prepare for the storms and is hoping her quilt shop located in downtown Paso Robles will hold up during the next round of rain.

“I hope that there’s not going to be any leaks inside the shop," said Dora Cary, Orange Dot Quilts owner. "I have a lot of fabric so that would be really bad to have some humidity. I don’t have any concerns I hope the streets can handle the extra rain."

Just a few blocks down in downtown Paso Robles, Lori Alpert’s been making sure her clothing and cosmetics store is ready.

“We just had our gutters cleaned and that’s been a major contention because years ago we did have a leak in here," said Lori Alpert, The Blenders Merle Norman Cosmetics owner. "So, keep the gutter clean, areas swept up."

According to the city’s public works department, crews this week lifted drainage grates up throughout the city to clear the way for rain to flow through easily without any debris or sticks in the way.

Fire captain/paramedic Prickett says there are also things you can do at home. “Clean your gutters to try and prevent any flooding of your residence," he said. "The city is doing everything they can to clean the gutters and make sure the storm drains are clear for all that water runoff."

A PG&E spokesperson says there’s always a chance for power outages, so it’s best to have flashlights ready, keep cell phones charged or have a backup phone ready in case landlines go down, secure outdoor furniture and turn off appliances.

Public works will have crews working around the clock and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will ramp up staffing if the need arises.

Warming centers will be open at some Paso Robles churches over the next week, but volunteers are needed. If you’d like to help out, call (805) 236-1007.