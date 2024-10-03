How the hot weather is affecting outdoor events in northern SLO County

This first week of October is marked by excessive heat in northern San Luis Obispo County where several events are changing in response to the weather.

The annual Paso Robles Police & Fire Department Open Househas been postponed until October 16 due to excessive heat in the forecast.

Commander Caleb Davis of the Paso Robles Police Department said they strategically planned the event in October in an effort to avoid heat-related delays.

"We moved to October thinking we could miss some of the heat. But unfortunately, you can't control those things," Commander Davis said. "Primarily, the event is outside. Just given the weather today, it just makes sense that we take in mind the safety of our citizens that are coming to this event and just try and take all the necessary safety precautions."

Atascadero's 50th Colony Days Festival is also scheduled for this weekend in downtown Atascadero from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are currently no plans to adjust the festival schedule.

However, Principal Officer of the Colony Days Committee, Dianne Greenaway, said the committee plans to have more water activities available this year to keep attendees cool. A variety of beverages will also be available for purchase at the event.