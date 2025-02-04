Hundreds gather in Paso Robles to protest President Trump's immigration changes

Community members in Paso Robles protesting President Trump's immigration changes. Protesters had their voices heard Monday afternoon at the corner of Spring Street and Niblick Road.

Cars drove by honking in support and protesters held signs and flags.

"America is made up of immigrants, and they have such a huge impact on how America is today," said Michelle Rosas, one of the protesters.

"We shouldn't be able to stand for this," said Carrie Becks, a protester. "You can see these wonderful people here who are passionate about where they live and the jobs they do. I love this community and it breaks my heart to see what Donald Trump's administration is doing."

The protesters said they were expressing their sadness and anger towards President Trump's immigration changes.

"He's over here twisting his words and making so many people go against other people," said Rosas. "He's creating a war on humanity, and I am scared of how America is going to turn out with him back in office for four years."

The protest was organized by two local high school students, who couldn't speak to KSBY on camera because they were under 18.

But their teacher who showed up to support them spoke on their behalf.

"This protest, which they told me about is protesting families being separated in deportation. And they're particularly worried about them coming into schools, my little sign, so I'm here to support them and make them feel like they are welcome in our community in every aspect," said Vicki Angelini, "I am always there to protect my kids."

The protest started Monday afternoon and came to an end around 6 p.m.

The protesters remained peaceful, and the Paso Robles Police Department was set up nearby watching with drones.

"We wanted to set up a command post, basically for everyone's safety, to make sure that the protesters got to exercise their right to protest," said Tod Rehner, from Paso Robles Police Department. "But they do it in a safe manner that they're not putting themselves in jeopardy or the motoring public in jeopardy."

A few people driving by spoke out against the protest and were seen making gestures to the protesters and shouting out their opposition. It remained peaceful.

Commander Rehner says a few citations were issued, all of which were to drivers and not the protesters.

KSBY tried to speak with some of the community members who disagreed with the protesters, but none were willing to go on camera.