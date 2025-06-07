Investigation underway after fire begins at commercial building in Paso Robles

Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Paso Robles early Saturday morning.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters responded to the commercial structure fire at 2508 Spring Street at around 5:07 a.m.

Fire officials say the first-arriving unit found a deck and tree on fire, with the nearby structure being threatened.

Crews were reportedly able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread into the building, allowing for additional responding resources to be cancelled.

No injuries were reported.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services officials say two fire engines, one truck, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded.

Two fire engines, a truck from the Atascadero Fire Department, and one Battalion Chief from CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire also responded to assist, according to officials.

The Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance reportedly provided additional support.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.