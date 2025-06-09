'It means everything': Community supports local cancer survivor at annual event

The community came together on Sunday to support a local woman's fight against cancer during the 4th annual Be.StacieStrong Golf Tournament.

This year's tournament was held at Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles.

Attendees were invited to play golf during the tournament and attend the 19th Hole Afterparty, which featured food, activities, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will reportedly go toward a medical treatment fund for Stacie Athon, a local woman recovering from stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer.

"It means everything to my husband and I. We wouldn't be able to continue treatments if it weren't for this event," Athon told KSBY.

This year, organizers say they are also donating some of the proceeds to SabesWings— a non-profit that offers financial relief to cancer patients.

"Every year, it continues to grow and grow into something that's just really beautiful," Athon said. "The fact that people continue to show up and the community continues to support is everything for my husband and I."

Megan Rademacher, a coordinator of the event, says the community aspect of the event is part of what makes it so special.

"I think the reason that we have grown so big is because we are local. Stacie is local, and everyone wants to give the local support," Rademacher said.

If you would like to keep up with Stacie's cancer journey or learn how you can donate to the cause, you can visit the Be Stacie Strong website.