'It's going to affect everybody': Heat-related emergency calls are doubling during the heatwave in Paso Robles

High temperatures are nearing record territory in Paso Robles.

“It is hot out here, but we are making it happen,” said Kim Farrell, Templeton resident.

Triple-digit temperatures weren’t keeping many people from enjoying their Saturday, but for some, it turned dangerous.

Paso Robles Fire Battalion Chief Brian Lewis says they saw some heat-related concerns even before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“Right now, we have two engines out on heat exhaustion over at the golf course and another call that was heat-related as well,” Lewis said.

The fire department is now getting around 30 calls a day when they normally only see around 15 calls with a number of those being heat-related emergencies.

“It's going to affect everybody at different rates, so just being aware of how hot it is over an extended period of time and stay hydrated,” Lewis said.

“We are staying hydrated. Drinking as much water as possible. Obviously, we have our tent and closed, but as possible so we have as much shade as possible,” Farrell said.

Kim Farrell sells her products at the farmers market in downtown Paso Robles and says there's been quite a change in the temperatures since she arrived at 8 a.m., but she says this heat is no surprise.

“We've been hearing about it, so we've been expecting it and we're just trying to get through it,” Farrell said.

Chris Batlle has a farm in town and says he’s grateful his mushrooms are grown indoors with controlled temperatures.

“Because of this crazy heat right now, we need to keep the mushrooms around 65 degrees so fighting this heat can be challenging sometimes within the facility,” said Chris Batlle, Paso Robles farmers market vendor.

Battalion Chief Lewis says there are also some fire concerns with the high temperatures.

“We actually have an engine out of county right now at one of the big fires up north so extremely dry,” Lewis said.

“It seems a little early for a heat wave to kick off this way, but it’s only a couple days, so not too bad at least it's dry,” Batlle said.

You can get an hour-by-hour forecast on your phone by downloading the KSBY weather app for free.