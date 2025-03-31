'I've got their back': Locals protest deportations at Paso Robles demonstration

As demonstrators protesting the Trump administration and its policies on immigration take to the streets this weekend, locals on the Central Coast are adding to the growing movement.

Passionate community members gathered in Paso Robles for the March Against Deportations on Sunday.

Protesters filled Downtown City Park holding signs and chanting as several speakers addressed the crowd.

The event was facilitated by the Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, which labeled the march as a peaceful fight for justice in the immigrant community.

Peggy Thompson, a resident in Arroyo Grande, told KSBY why she felt it was important to attend Sunday's march.

"It's a very scary time for a lot of people. I am a privileged person who is not at risk, so I just want to be able to show my support and help them know I've got their back," Thompson said.

The march was also organized by the Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success.