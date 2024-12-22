Kids & their stuffed companions celebrate the holidays at 34th Teddy Bear Affair

The 34th annual Teddy Bear Affair— formerly known as Teddy Bear Tea— was held at the Park Ballroom in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon.

Kids, parents, and dressed-up teddy bears filled the venue as they enjoyed tea, snacks, performances, and holiday activities.

Attendees also had the chance to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Snow King and Snow Queen, and Santa's Elves.

Megan Pagnini, the 2024 Miss California Mid-state Fair Queen, told KSBY about what the annual event means to her.

"I went as a little girl for, I think, about two years when I was seven and eight, and I just always loved the raffle. It was so exciting. Getting to meet Santa every year was also super fun, and just seeing all the decorations and being around everybody is so special," Pagnini said.

Saturday's yearly event was organized by the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association.