Lane closures on Hwy 101 in Paso Robles begin Sunday night

A roadwork project in Paso Robles may impact your commute beginning Sunday evening.

Starting at 7 p.m., Caltrans is closing the median opening on Highway 101 at Wellsona Road.

The agency will be implementing alternating lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 as a result.

The closures are set to last until 6 a.m. on Monday.

During that time, Caltrans will reportedly place a temporary concrete barrier across the intersection.

Officials say the work is part of an ongoing project to construct an undercrossing below the highway south of the Wellsona Road intersection.

That project is intended to reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection, according to Caltrans.

Work on the undercrossing is set to be complete in early 2026.