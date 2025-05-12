Local 14-year-old prodigy already has 3 college degrees

Cambria Neville has been acing tests her whole life. That must be why she quotes the movie "Legally Blonde."

"My senior quote is 'What? Like it's hard?'" says Cambria, who began taking college courses in the fifth grade.

This year, the 14-year-old Paso Robles prodigy is graduating from high school with two college degrees, and a third coming this June from Cuesta College.

Cambria was accepted to Cal Poly for the fall 2025 semester and already has enough credits to be enrolled as a junior.

"Honestly, I'm really proud of myself. I didn't think I could do this. I thought I'd give up halfway through. Just getting accepted into Cal Poly was a major accomplishment," says Cambria.

She says she'd like to be the youngest criminal defense lawyer ever.

"She just keeps on pushing and amazing me every day," said Rachel Neville, Cambria's mom. "It's not just with the school work, it's with the 'I want more, I want more' attitude. What else can we do? I don't even know."