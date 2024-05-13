Local art studio celebrates soft opening with Mother's Day creative workshop

ArtSocial 805 held a soft opening at its new Spring Street location.

Women participated in a watercolor workshop and were walked through the process of painting a butterfly.

“When I was planning this particular workshop, I wanted people to feel special, moms to feel special," owner Karyn Blaney said.

“We always try to do something fun together on Mother's Day and she's so artistic," Suzanne Schall said alongside her daughter Serina Schall. "This was perfect for us.”

Blaney has owned her traveling art studio for eight years and opened an art studio on Ramada Drive nine months ago. Now located on Spring Street, the fine arts major wants to help people relax in a creative environment.

“We do homeschool and after-school programs, and then we do are doing partnering with wineries and breweries distilleries on Friday nights to have tastings and painting," Blaney said of her traveling studio. "Then ladies' night is on Thursday.”

The grand opening of ArtSocial 805's new location at 361 Spring St. in Paso Robles will take place on May 23 with giveaways, a wine lab, and other creative activities. Learn more on the ArtSocial 805 website.