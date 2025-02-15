Local aviation museum hosts all-you-can-eat crab fundraiser dinner

A Valentine's Day fundraiser was held in Paso Robles on Friday evening to support a local aviation museum and its mission of honoring veterans.

It was called the Crabfeed fundraiser and was hosted by the Estrella Warbirds Museum. It featured an all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab dinner alongside pasta salad, french bread and dessert.

Tickets were $115 each. Some of those funds go in part to support the museum's operational budget, so they can continue to serve veterans who have sacrificed so much.

"It's really nice for Valentine's Day," said John Couch, the Estrella Warbirds Museum board of directors president. "It made it easy for guys to come out and have all-you-can-eat crab and you don't have to worry about standing in line at the restaurant somewhere."

The event also featured cash-prize drawings, a silent auction, and a no-host full bar.

You can learn more about the event and the museum on its website.