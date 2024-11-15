Local kids rehearse for upcoming production of 'Mary Poppins Jr.'

Applause Children's Theater in Paso Robles is rehearsing for its upcoming production of "Mary Poppins Jr." showcasing a cast of kids from the Central Coast.

The production is directed by Casey Biggs, who organizers say is known in the community as "the Paso wine man."

During its most recent rehearsal, KSBY caught up with one of the advanced performers playing the lead role in "Mary Poppins Jr."

"I really enjoy this role because there's a lot of complexity to the character that I play and to the show itself. There's a lot of magical elements, but also realistic ones that have to do with improving family life. And I think it's really relatable for a lot of people in the community," Kaia Cross, a performer in the production, said.

Applause Children's Theater officials say the organization is committed to bringing full-scale performances to children on the Central Coast.

They add that all kids who audition for a production are cast.

Tickets for this show and upcoming performances can be found on the Applause Children's Theater website.