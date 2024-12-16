Local non-profit gears up for the holidays with the help of a few exotic animals

Locals in Paso Robles geared up for the holidays this weekend with holiday music, a visit from Santa Claus, and a few exotic animals.

On Sunday afternoon, local non-profit Conservation Ambassadors and its Zoo to You program hosted its "Wild Holiday" event, featuring an exclusive wildlife show and several animal exhibits.

Attendees got the chance to meet Santa and see a reindeer up close.

Zoo to You representatives also showed off the organization's brand-new otter and capybara enclosures.

"I want to give other people an opportunity that maybe don't know about us and kind of open our doors up to a few more people. So today, that's what we're doing. Inviting families from all over the community to come and see what we are up to and the things that we've done, the changes that we've made," Lisa Jackson, the Zoo to You director, told KSBY.

Conservation Ambassadors officials say the Zoo to You program aims to teach kids and the community to respect and care for animals.