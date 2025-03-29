Local seafood restaurant announces its closure after over a decade

Paso Robles residents learned this week that a long-time local restaurant would soon be closing its doors.

The owners of Paso Terra on Pine Street told KSBY that they are shutting down the restaurant as they attempt to find an interested party to purchase it.

The family-owned seafood restaurant opened in 2012, offering refined seafood dishes and wine.

More than a decade later, the owners say they are planning to sell the establishment as they enter retirement.

Since sharing the news on Facebook, officials say they have received an outcry of support from locals.

"It's bittersweet for sure," Christina Averseng, a co-owner of Paso Terra, said. "It will be kind of weird not to be here every day and every night. We will miss our customers for sure. These people are so nice, so many repeat customers and our local people have been so nice to us."

The owners say they have been in contact with some potential buyers, who would reportedly maintain the restaurant's same name and recipes.

Reservations are still available, and owners say their European wines are half off on Saturday.