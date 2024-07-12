Local teens learn disaster preparedness skills at Teen CERT Course in Paso Robles

More than 20 local teens are spending part of their summer break taking part in a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course in Paso Robles.

On Thursday, the focus was on earthquakes.

“If there's any civilians stuck underneath any kind of rubble in any kind of emergency situation, [we learned] how to evacuate them from underneath it," Atascadero Middle School student Isabella "Stonie" Stone explained.

Using wood and a lever, the teens are put to the test.

“Hopefully I'll never have to be in a serious situation, but in case it does happen, I have the training for my friends, my family, and also for law enforcement," Stone added.

Stone wants to be a game warden when she grows up because they protect humans, animals and natural resources, educate the public, and enforce fishing, hunting and boating laws.

Flamson Middle School student Vincent Meraz says that while his mother signed him up for the course, he's grateful for all he's learning.

"We learned some CPR," Meraz said. "I've been in other classes for CPR, so we learned a little more about that and how to do CPR if someone just came out of water.”

By Saturday, the students will know how to assist with evacuations, provide shelter support, and give assistance to survivors.

“This material is just important to know in just everyday life because with all of the fires happening in Paso right now, you never know," UC Santa Barbara student Rebkah Ramirez said.

In addition to the disaster drills, fire safety education, school safety, peer monitoring, and preparedness outreach are all taught during the course at Centennial Park.

“We also learned how to wrap a wound," Ramirez added. "Which, you can get hurt anywhere, it doesn’t need to be a natural disaster.”

“I just want to help people, you know," Flamson Middle School student James Wilkins said. "It makes me feel good because I like people.”

The final class is this Saturday at Fire Station 3. Students will receive a certification of completion and free emergency response equipment.

For more information on the program, click here.