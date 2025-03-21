Local young performers preparing for 'Shrek, the Musical, Jr.' performance

A local theater company is preparing to perform its rendition of a popular Dreamworks animated film.

The Applause Children's Theater held a full dress rehearsal Thursday, the young performers prepping for their show "Shrek, the Musical, Jr."

The performance is described by organizers as one with stunning costumes, lively music and plenty of laughter — all with a message of acceptance and beauty from within.

"Live theater is so important for kids, and being in the show teaches kids how to be confident, teamwork, and all of that," said Vicky Mullin, the founder and director of the Applause Children's Theater. "But 'Shrek Jr.' is just a fun show. If you know fairytales — and kids do — they'll just be part of it and they'll get to be part of it."

The performances are scheduled for March 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Center.

You can find more information on the theater's website.

"The audience will get to participate a lot," Mullin continued. "But, more importantly, you get to support us and support the arts."