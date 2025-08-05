Man found dead after vehicle crash in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was found dead following a vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Highway 46 East, east of Highway 101.

Police say officers arrived to find a 75-year-old man from Templeton dead inside a black pickup truck. It was determined that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, causing the truck to crash.

Police are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact officers at (805) 237-6464. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling (805) 549-STOP.