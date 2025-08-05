Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Man found dead after vehicle crash in Paso Robles

paso robles police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
paso robles police
Posted

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was found dead following a vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Highway 46 East, east of Highway 101.

Police say officers arrived to find a 75-year-old man from Templeton dead inside a black pickup truck. It was determined that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, causing the truck to crash.

Police are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact officers at (805) 237-6464. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling (805) 549-STOP.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community