Mid-State Fair announces new "Local Fan of the Fair" program

The California Mid-State Fair is launching a new "Local Fan of the Fair program" for all residents of San Luis Obispo County.

The program will allow the most eager fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets to their favorite concerts this summer, according to the press release.

Program sign-ups will be available on the fair's website.

Fair officials said they will begin announcing its summer concert line-up next week.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 17 through 28.