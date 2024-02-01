Watch Now
Mid-State Fair announces new "Local Fan of the Fair" program

SLO residents can get one-hour early access to purchase concert tickets
The 2023 California Mid-State Fair wrapped up July 30. The 2024 event runs July 17 through July 28.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:28:35-05

The California Mid-State Fair is launching a new "Local Fan of the Fair program" for all residents of San Luis Obispo County.

The program will allow the most eager fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets to their favorite concerts this summer, according to the press release.

Program sign-ups will be available on the fair's website.

Fair officials said they will begin announcing its summer concert line-up next week.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 17 through 28.

