Mid-State Fair organizers gearing up for opening day

With opening day less than a week away, California Mid-State Fair officials say they're in "pretty good shape" for fair season.

Head of Marketing for the California Mid-State Fair, Tom Keffury, explained what prep work goes into the two-week event.

"We're working on next year's fair right now," Keffury said. "You have to take care of things now for this year's fair but at the same time, you kind of have to have one eye on 2025."

Keffury said vendors will be on site setting up until opening day, which is Wednesday, July 17.

"I can assure you, this weekend, everybody will be working," Keffury said.

Livestock Superintendent Denise Stornetta said most of the livestock won't arrive at the fairgrounds until the second weekend of the fair.

However, she starts preparing for the fair a year in advance with a big focus the last two months.

"We're in pretty good shape. We have a lot of things prepared," Stornetta said, "Right now it's just kind of a waiting game, waiting for the bulk to start on Wednesday."

"We're so excited for Wednesday, opening day, and we're ready to go!" Keffury said.

The fair runs through July 28.