Mid-State Fair organizers warn Jon Pardi concertgoers of expected traffic delays

The California Mid-State Fair is warning Jon Pardi concertgoers to expect extra traffic Thursday night due to expected high attendance and a water pipe break near 24th Street and Riverside Avenue.

Fair officials say local crews are working to repair the broken pipe, but in the meantime, traffic delays are expected.

Organizers are urging concertgoers to take one of the free fair shuttles to and from the Paso Robles Event Center. The shuttles begin operating at 4 p.m. from the following locations:



Lowe’s Center, 46E and Golden Hill Rd.

Albertson’s Center, on Creston near the Wendy’s parking lot

Paso Robles City Hall, 10th and Spring

Concert gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For updates, follow the California Mid-State Fair on Facebook or Instagram.