Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Monster Truck Madness comes to Paso Robles for the weekend

MONSTER TRUCK
KSBY
MONSTER TRUCK
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 10, 2024

Locals looking for something fun can visit Paso Robles where the Mullahey Car Dealership is hosting a monster truck showcase this weekend.

The legendary "Rammunition" monster truck will be showing off its scale and power today and tomorrow, where visitors can see it in-person.

Attendees can also meet the driver, take photos and see other monster truck crush cars.

Participants who show up at 3:00p.m. and register will be entered into the 2024 Sweepstakes for a chance to win 100,000 dollars towards an eligible car at the dealership.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community