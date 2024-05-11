Monster Truck Madness comes to Paso Robles for the weekend

Locals looking for something fun can visit Paso Robles where the Mullahey Car Dealership is hosting a monster truck showcase this weekend.

The legendary "Rammunition" monster truck will be showing off its scale and power today and tomorrow, where visitors can see it in-person.

Attendees can also meet the driver, take photos and see other monster truck crush cars.

Participants who show up at 3:00p.m. and register will be entered into the 2024 Sweepstakes for a chance to win 100,000 dollars towards an eligible car at the dealership.

