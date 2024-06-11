Watch Now
Month-long road detour and closure near Paso Robles neighborhood

What you need to know about a month-long road project in Paso Robles.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 10, 2024

From Monday, June 10 through July 17, North River Road and River Oaks Drive in Paso Robles will be subject to traffic control and road closure, respectively.

North River Road will be limited to one-way traffic. Directly across from North River Road, River Oaks Drive will be closed to thru traffic. 

In the residential area where River Oaks Drive intersects with Experimental Station Drive, River Oaks Drive will be open only to residents and emergency vehicles. 

Those needing to access River Oaks Drive can detour along Union Road. From there, residents can access the neighborhood through the following alternate routes: 

  • Golden Hill Road to Dallons Drive
  • Golden Hill Road to Highway 46 East to Buena Vista Drive.
