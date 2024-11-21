More families registering to receive toy donations this year

According to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, 100 more families registered to receive toy donations this year compared to last year.

Toy Bank President Amanda Bean anticipated an increased need this year due to inflation-induced financial hardship.

“I mean, everything's so expensive this year, so a lot of what used to be discretionary money is going to food and gas. So we kind of knew that we were going to have a bigger need this year," Bean said.

Mother of four Krista Wagner said while prices are manageable, she feels increased financial pressure this year.

"When it comes to toys, we do a lot of hand-me-downs and stuff with our kids. For the season, we're looking to spend roughly $200 or $300," Wagner said.

Bean added that in addition to more families in need, one age group needs donations the most.

"We get a lot of donations for our 3 to 5-year-old range," Bean said. "So a lot of our like 7 to 12-year-olds a lot of times are overlooked."

For those who don't know what kinds of toys to purchase, there are Amazon and Target gift registries on the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles' website. Bean said stuffed animals and board games are also helpful as they try to give one of each to every registered family.

The Toy Bank serves communities in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Shandon, Bradley, and Heritage Ranch. Those outside of this region can contact the Toy Bank for resources in their area.

Families can register to receive toys for their children until November 25.

Those who wish to donate to the Toy Bank can find a list of drop-off locations and participation information here.

