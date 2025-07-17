Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Grammy-nominated artist rode shoulders into a passionate concert floor area.
More like Flo Ridin': Rap superstar goes from stage to crowd at Mid-State Fair
You could say that the flow was riding Wednesday evening in Paso Robles as Grammy-nominated artist Flo Rida took the stage — and eventually to the crowd — at the California Mid-State Fair.

Thousands of passionate fans packed the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center for the fair's opening concert.

Flo Rida played many of his top hits, including "Club Can't Handle Me," and even brought dozens of attendees up on stage for some of the action.

Country superstar Jon Pardi will be in the spotlight next, taking the main stage on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

