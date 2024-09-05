Mountain lion sighting reported in Paso Robles

A recent mountain lion sighting has some people in Paso Robles on alert.

“I never heard of them out here,” said Rick Graham, Paso Robles resident. “I’ve heard of them up on the other side of Paso Robles, the west side a little bit, but nothing out here before. It’s a first."

Paso Robles police responded to Tuesday afternoon’s report of a mountain lion in the area of Traditions Loop and North River Road.

“We usually just respond in immediate need but we would definitely defer something like this to Fish and Game,” said Commander Caleb Davis, Paso Robles Police Department.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the area of the reported sighting is not far from open space in the surrounding hills, which is a suitable and natural habitat for mountain lions.

While there was said to be no immediate threat to the school, families at nearby Kermit King Elementary were notified.

“We don't know what kind of animal could be out there,” said Maricala Piedra Perez, Kermit King Elementary School parent. “We know they can be aggressive and so our children need the utmost care.”

If you ever encounter a mountain lion, Fish and Wildlife urges you to do the following:



Never approach a mountain lion and give them an escape route.

Stay calm and do not turn your back or run.

Face the animal, make loud noises, and try to look bigger. If you’re with small children, put them on your shoulders.

“Well they say you don’t want to run from it, I guess, but you just want to raise your arms and make noise, and let it know you’re not afraid of it,” Graham added.

“Especially if you have a dog or have a small animal with you, you’re supposed to of course not approach it,” said Heather Drake, Paso Robles resident. “Make yourself look as large as possible, and leave the area if you can.”

Authorities say no additional sightings have been reported.

If you happen to spot a mountain lion in Paso Robles, police ask you to report it to their non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464.