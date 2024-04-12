Myositis, a debilitating disease: Local man raises awareness through first pitch campaign

Myositis is a debilitating disease that causes continuing inflammation and deterioration of muscles throughout the body and as of now, there is no known cure.

May is Myositis Awareness Month, and every year since 2017, Vance Robinson from Paso Robles, who was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis in 2010, has promoted awareness through his Myositis First Pitch Campaign at college baseball games across the West Coast and handing out myositis awareness wristbands.

When he started the campaign seven years ago, he would walk to the mound and throw the first pitch. However, his condition has worsened to the point where he can hardly grip a baseball and can no longer stand. His goal is to raise money for a cure, especially for those under the age of 18.

“Children get this disease. It's called juvenile myositis. I wish that they could find a cure for that before me because I had a great childhood, and I hate to see kids going through this,” Robinson said. “Attitude for me is everything, and if I had a bad attitude, it wouldn’t be good. I wake up happy even though what I'm going through, so having a good attitude is a plus.”

Vance attends every home Cal Poly baseball game. Since he’s no longer able to throw the first pitch on his own, he’s getting some help for his first pitch this Saturday (weather dependent); his niece will throw the first pitch during Cal Poly’s game against CSU Bakersfield at Baggett Stadium.

Click here for a link to donate to Vance’s first pitch campaign.