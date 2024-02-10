New outdoor supply store opens in Paso Robles

Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new place to shop in San Luis Obispo County.

Sheep's Head Outfitters opened in Paso Robles last week.

Store owner Tim Brehmer says he's excited to bring this opportunity to north San Luis Obispo County, as the store offers a wide range of outdoor goods.

"Sheep's Head is an outdoor store for everyone. We have things for the hunter, things for the fisher person, things for the hiker, the camper, the person that just likes to go out and watch birds, or maybe you just really like to cook outdoors. We try to carry something for everybody," Brehmer said.

The store is located at 1602 Spring Street and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.