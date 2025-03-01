New Paso Robles hotel expected to open this summer

A new hotel is coming to Paso Robles this summer.

The Ava Hotel is owned and operated by locals in the wine and hospitality industries.

Located on Pine Street, it will have more than 150 rooms and suites, several retail spaces, and some event rooms.

"The hotel is going to be a modern, authentic expression of the spirit of Paso Robles," said Matthew Kleefisch, Ava Hotel General Manager. "It's going to be something like the town hasn't quite seen before with the three different kinds of culinary options. the largest rooftop in the entire county."

Kleefisch says the Ava Hotel's name is a nod to the American Viticulture Area that the building sits on.

Its grand opening is scheduled for this summer.

