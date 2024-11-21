New pickleball courts and an entire park revamp coming soon to Sherwood Park in Paso Robles

In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the Paso Robles City Council approved a construction bid on a new project at Sherwood Park on Creston Road. The project includes seven new pickleball courts, a new parking lot, and new bathrooms.

Currently, there are only five public pickleball courts in Paso Robles, located at Centennial Park.

“We have asked for the tennis courts, to be able to shadow line the tennis courts, and we just keep getting no, no, no no, no," said resident Mary Felline said. "So we're really excited if this actually comes to fruition.”

Felline says she's seen up to 50 people at a time at Centennial Park, including tourists, and has had to wait 20 minutes between pickleball games.

“Right now there is a lot of people who won't play here at Centennial," Felline said. "They've joined TTR, or they go to Cambria, or if they go to Atascadero just because the wait here is so long.”

The new pickleball courts at Sherwood Park were approved over three years ago. The estimated cost at the time was $1.3 million. Because of rising labor and material costs, the project is now expected to total roughly $4 million.

The city council is using $2 million in ARPA funds given to the city during the pandemic and funds from the South Vine Street Bridge Project to help make up for additional costs.

JJ Fisher Construction was the company awarded the $3.2 million contract to complete the Sherwood Park project.

“It's a very inviting sport," Atascadero resident Paul Shannon said while playing pickleball. "Anyone can come out and do it. It's a low barrier to entry. I've had friends that have never played before come out, really get hooked on the sport, and it's something that allows everyone to come out, be outdoors and get some exercise and keep your hand-eye coordination going.”

According to Public Works Director Freda Berman, there is no estimated start date for construction, but it's expected to take up to 15 months and be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

