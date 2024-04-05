Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

New public AED cabinet added in Paso Robles in honor of late doctor

Family said the doctor, who died after suffering cardiac arrest, who have benefitted from an AED
Paso Robles AED.png
ksby
A new AED cabinet was added at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles in honor of a local doctor who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.
Paso Robles AED.png
Posted at 5:01 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 20:01:05-04

A new AED cabinet was added at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles in honor of a local doctor who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

The cabinet was added in remembrance of Dr. Scott Davis, who would have benefited from a public access defibrillator.

Thursday, the Davis' family, Paso Robles City staff and community members gathered for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new AED cabinet.

"To see them get this together in Scott's memory is just great and is a very fitting tribute, considering that had there been an AED when he had a cardiac arrest, he might have been saved," John Davis, Scott's father said. "He might have been here today with us."

The Paso Robles Rotary Club donated money for the device.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community