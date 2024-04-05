New public AED cabinet added in Paso Robles in honor of late doctor

A new AED cabinet was added at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles in honor of a local doctor who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

The cabinet was added in remembrance of Dr. Scott Davis, who would have benefited from a public access defibrillator.

Thursday, the Davis' family, Paso Robles City staff and community members gathered for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new AED cabinet.

"To see them get this together in Scott's memory is just great and is a very fitting tribute, considering that had there been an AED when he had a cardiac arrest, he might have been saved," John Davis, Scott's father said. "He might have been here today with us."

The Paso Robles Rotary Club donated money for the device.