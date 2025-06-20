New transitional housing for victims of intimate partner violence coming to SLO County

A safe place to heal after trauma is coming to northern San Luis Obispo County. A new four-unit transitional housing site, located at 2844 Oak Street in Paso Robles, is filling a critical gap for those escaping dangerous situations.



What was once a safe house and emergency shelter is now transforming into a place where victims of intimate partner violence can stay for up to 12 months.



“We currently have transitional housing units in Grover Beach and in San Luis Obispo, but it was missing in North County, so we're super excited," said Jennifer Adams, Lumina Alliance CEO.



A partnership with Must! Charities in 2023 blossomed into the renewal of this 50-year-old building. The nonprofit donated $500,000 to help transform it into the four-unit transitional housing location.



The organization said in a statement on Instagram, "No one should have to face this alone. This partnership is all about creating lasting change and a safer more supportive community for everyone."



Survivors of intimate partner violence will have access to therapy, legal services, and case management during their 12-month stay.

“We are also counting on the community to step in and support us as we lose these funding streams so that we can continue providing these lifesaving, vital services in the community," Adams added regarding the loss of federal funding from the current administration.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the transitional housing units is set for June 25.