New visitor center, shared office space opens in Paso Robles

A new visitor center and shared office space in Paso Robles has officially opened.

The Paso Robles Visitor Center has been described by local officials as a hub for business support, tourism information, and community collaboration.

The space will be occupied by the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, which representatives say is vital in promoting the region's wine industry.

"What a cool event," said Joel Peterson of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. "Two shared organizations that share common values and goals, the wine country alliance and Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce in the same building, together, what a dream come true."

KSBY attended the grand-opening celebration for the new facility Wednesday evening, where visitors were encouraged to explore the new space.

"Absolutely, the collaboration of the two organizations that really assist with the economic well-being of the entire business community, for our great community, Paso Robles and Templeton, the entire north county," said Gina Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of the chamber of commerce. "It's just really special for us to be able to share this with everybody else."

Representatives said the new collaborative environment will enhance services for local businesses, strengthen support for the tourism industry, and provide a welcoming space for visitors.

