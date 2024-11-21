Newly-approved library bookmobile to 'expand community outreach' in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles City Library's first bookmobile vehicle was officially accepted into the city’s fleet at the latest Paso Robles City Council meeting.

The Paso Robles Library Foundation and the Friends of the Paso Robles Library— two non-profit organizations that fundraise to support the library— purchased the Ford Transit 350 Van last month and gifted the vehicle to the City of Paso Robles with the understanding that the vehicle be used as a bookmobile.

City Council members voted at their meeting on Tuesday to accept the gift and include the vehicle in the city’s fleet.

“The City Library’s new bookmobile will allow us to expand our community outreach efforts and usher in a new era of public service across Paso Robles,” said Outreach Services Librarian Taylor Worsham in a press release. “We will now be able to bring the library’s resources outside of its physical walls, including public bookmobile stops, visits to schools and other groups, and free programming for all ages.”

The van, valued at $74,735, was purchased and gifted by the two entities at no initial cost to the city. The organizations will also reportedly pay to retrofit the van with an accessible lift, shelving, exterior wrap and mobile book collection.

By accepting the gift, the City of Paso Robles agrees to cover the cost of future maintenance, insurance, and fuel— a cost which officials say has already been included in the city’s approved budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Before the bookmobile makes its service debut, the needed retrofits must be completed.

Community members interested in supporting the retrofits and the launch of the bookmobile can find more information on the Paso Robles Library Foundation's website.