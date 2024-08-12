North County residents share how they are preparing for the upcoming school year

Shoppers maneuvered through the back-to-school section of local superstores this weekend in preparation for the new school year.

Jackie Benson checked items off her kid's school supply lists to get ahead of their return to school next week.

“They get excited [at least my daughter] about picking out stuff," said Benson. "My son is more like, 'Just get me what I need'."

She said her children in elementary school within the Templeton Unified School District are prepared for their return to school.

“I think they’re both ready, feeling good," said Benson. "Kinda ready to get back to a routine."

Third-year college students, Valeria and Vanessa Rodriguez, had opposing feelings about school starting up again.

“I’m feeling a little nervous when it comes to my classes because I know they’re just gonna get harder,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa is a Business Administration major at Cal Poly and wants to make sure she starts the year off on the right foot.

“Gathering any kind of materials I need - it’s just gonna help me stay prepared,” Vanessa said.

Valeria, a Cuesta College student, said she’s eager for the year to begin.

“I feel ready," said Valeria. "I feel kind of excited as well just because it’s my last year of school and I’m just ready to be done."

For Valeria, a trip to the store for some supplies is an enjoyable way to kick off the school year.

“It’s just fun to me getting the stuff I like for school,” Valeria said.