North County residents try to beat the heat at two popular outdoor Fourth of July events

It was a very hot holiday in both Paso Robles and Templeton this Fourth of July, and the weather had an impact on the events community members chose to attend.

“Lots of water, lots of hydration," said Templeton resident Randy Doty about how he's keeping cool.

People from all over northern San Luis Obispo County headed to Main Street in Templeton as early as 8 a.m. to set up for the parade, and the early morning weather didn't seem to be an issue.

“There were chairs all over the place, pop-ups all over the place," Doty said. "This whole place was set up by probably eight, 8:00 this morning.”

Snow cone stands were up during the parade while those who were there to watch parked themselves in the shade as the main attraction took over downtown.

“We stayed cool by having lots of ice and lots of cold water," Lake Nacimiento resident Harold Sanborn said. "We knew what to do. [My dog] likes to eat ice, so we knew exactly what to do.”

With extremely high temperatures, people said they planned to spend the rest of the day in the water.

“Waterpark is a must. The Paso Robles Waterpark keeps us cool," Paso Robles resident Sasha Aguilar said.

"Anywhere there's water is the best," Paso Robles resident Molly Kastendieck agreed.

“Yeah, we're going to go back and head up the waterslide in the backyard, just chill," Templeton resident Andrew Marquez said.

By mid-afternoon at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles, vendors claimed it was the emptiest they'd seen during a Fourth of July event but were hopeful it would fill up by the evening.

With temperatures set to cool down Thursday night, a fireworks show is scheduled around 9:20 p.m. on Field 3 at Barney Schwartz Park.