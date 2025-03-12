Not guilty plea entered in case involving 40 dead cats in Paso Robles apartment

The woman facing felony charges after dozens of dead cats were found in her former Paso Robles apartment appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday.

With her arraignment in a San Luis Obispo courtroom lasting only a few minutes, Laurie Bryant pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts of animal cruelty.

The charges filed against her last month followed a months-long investigation into the discovery of 46 cats, only six of which were still alive. The animals were found last year in a unit of the Presidio Apartment complex in Paso Robles.



According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Bryant moved out of the apartment prior to the cats being found.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ruled that Bryant could have no more than four cats in her possession.

She’s currently out of custody and is due back in court April 15.

Bryant’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

The DA's Office says if convicted of all charges, the maximum sentence Bryant could receive is seven years behind bars, but adds she would be eligible for felony probation. If convicted and given probation, the maximum time she could serve behind bars would reportedly be about a year in county jail.

