Now hiring: Paso Robles seeks Homeless Services Manager

The City of Paso Robles is hiring a Homeless Services Manager as part of its strategic plan to address homelessness.

According to the county's Point-In-Time Count, San Luis Obispo County’s homeless population decreased from an estimated 1,448 in 2022 to 1,175 in 2024.

The Paso Robles City Council wants to further reduce homelessness and has developed a plan that consists of several goals — the first of which is hiring a Homeless Services Manager.

Angelica Fortin, City of Paso Robles Community Services Director, shared how the new role will respond to various issues.

“This is a point person for the city for all issues related to homelessness,” Fortin said. “Sometimes we have people who are looking for resources before becoming homeless. But also, we get concerns from citizens that are concerned about their own safety, the safety of people who are experiencing homelessness, so those types of questions this person would be able to address.”

Applications for the Homeless Services Manager position will be accepted until December 11. Fortin said they plan to have the new hire start in the new year.

More information on the Homeless Services Manager position and the city's plans to address homelessness can be found here.

To apply for the position, click here.