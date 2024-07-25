One family has celebrated 4 generations of 4-H champions at the California Mid-State Fair

The Switzer family, headed by first-ever Cattlewoman of the Year Jo Ann Switzer, has bred four generations of 4-H champions at the California Mid-State Fair.

Switzer made her name over many years in 4-H, leaving large shoes for her family to fill.

"My grandma has had more grand champions than anybody has had here at this fair," said Switzer's granddaughter, Hailey Rose Switzer.

Now Hailey's daughter and Jo Ann's great-granddaughter, Holley Faye Switzer, is turning out to be a natural competitor as well.

"On Monday, I showed my breeding sheep and I won that. And then yesterday I showed my market goat — we won his class," Holley Faye said.

On Wednesday, she took home two more wins, Supreme Champion and Junior Champion, while showing her heifer.

For the Switzers, 4-H is a way of life.

"For some kids, they do dance or they do other sports and their parents come and watch them. This is like the Olympics for us," Hailey Rose said.

Jo Ann Switzer proudly watched her great-granddaughter compete on Wednesday.

"[I'm] very proud of her because she's a very hardworking little girl," Jo Ann said.

However, she's most proud of the life lessons her family has learned along the way.

"Once they're out of 4-H or FFA, they've learned the basics of life about bookkeeping, about banking, responsibility and caring," Switzer said.

