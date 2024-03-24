One killed, two injured in suspected DUI crash in Paso Robles Saturday night

Paso Robles police responded to reports of a crash Saturday night.

It happened at 9:33 p.m. when police say a single vehicle rolled over, down an embankment in the area of Buena Vista Drive and Hwy 46 East.

When officers arrived they found a it a white Dodge Ram pickup that three people had been traveling in.

Police say one person was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people were transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation determined that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, and none of the people in the truck were wearing their seatbelts.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department Traffic Division is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549- STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).