Disaster preparedness class helps SLO County residents be prepared for emergencies

The Community Emergency Response Team is helping community members better prepare for a natural disaster.

Fire Captain John Pricket with Paso Robles Emergency Services is just one of the first responders offering classes to local residents, so they know what to do in any kind of emergency

“These classes are helpful in disaster preparedness of all different types,” said Prickett. “I mean, earthquake is obviously one of our biggest concerns around here. But we also have floods, we have heat emergencies, we have winter storm emergencies, all these different things that might affect the emergency response system to the point where people trained like this are going to be better off prepared.”

Participants learn basic first aid, the psychology of disaster, how to extinguish small fires, and even how to search structures and rescue victims.

The Community Emergency Response Team program manager, John Spooner, says participants earn a certificate of completion once they've attended the entire series of classes but even attending one session can help them get ready to keep their family, friends, and neighbors safe.

“If they just take this one class, this 20-hour class, they're prepared to go home and make a go bag, sign up for alerts and notifications,” said Spooner. “They can make a stay-at-home kit and then they're more prepared to help their neighbors in the event they need help.”

Some participants say they feel better prepared to help if they are called on.

“I really wanted to come out here and grow my skill sets and that aspect so that in case of an emergency, like in the latest storms that we've been having, I'll be able to serve my community as much as I can,” said Praise Namuleme, a Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School student.

“I think the medical stuff's really important,” said Roman Niemiec, a Cal Poly SLO student. “Everyone's like, when you get to an accident or something, you want to be able to help people, but if you don't know what to do, you're just another body, so I think learning the first steps on first aid how to help people is going to go a long way.”

Fire Captain Pricket says emergency responders will always be ready to help in the case of an emergency, but in the worst cases, it can take as long as 72 hours for officials to get there.

In the meantime, community members rely on each other and the training helps.

“You know, if you look around, we've got great fire and police, right,” said Eric Sherar, an Atascadero resident. “But when something really big happens, you know, they're going to be overwhelmed. So, you know, it's going to be you and I and better prepared. We can be, you know, the better off earth we're going to be.”

Students in the program say everyone could benefit from the class.

“I would definitely recommend it,” said Namuleme. “Especially even to high school people who might just want to step in to the scene and be able to help and not be terrified of emergency situations as I was before the class.”

“Absolutely,” said Niemiec. “Especially younger people in college, because I feel like if you're trying to help other people, everyone's very able-bodied and willing to help. Once you get yourself squared away, it's good to help your neighbors and kind of increase that sense of community.”

Spooner says the North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team plans on offering the class to community members over 16 this upcoming summer.