One person injured in Paso Robles house fire Saturday morning

A fire at a home in Paso Robles Saturday morning has left one person injured and displaced, according to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

The agency says it responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Pacific Avenue at 9:06 a.m.

Crews from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Cal Fire SLO, and the Atascadero Fire Department reportedly arrived at the scene to find smoke coming out of the attic vents and an active fire in the kitchen.

Authorities say one occupant who was home at the time of the fire sustained minor burns to the hand.

According to officials, the fire was quickly contained to the kitchen before it fully extended into the attic.

The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting the occupant with housing while repairs are being completed on the home.

Officials say no fire personnel were injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.