Overnight Highway 46 repairs to cause lane closures

Overnight drivers traveling on Highway 46 in Paso Robles will start seeing some lane closures beginning this Sunday. The lane rerouting is estimated to last until Fall 2024.

Caltrans District 5 says the work will take place during the overnight hours on Sundays from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. This is to lessen the impact on travelers.

“There are hundreds of thousands of vehicles that reverse over this section of highway," Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer said. "So there comes a period of in time where we need to go back in, do some paving, maintain the good condition of the roadway. And projects like this can also eliminate the potential for a larger repair, a larger project down the road.”

Drainage improvements, guardrail improvements, along with modifications to traffic signals and lighting will cause lane closures on Highway 46. Golden Hill Road, Beuna Vista Drive, Paso Robles Road, Union Road, and Airport Road will also encounter traffic control.

“We certainly ask travelers in the area to be aware of moving equipment, to be aware of alternating lane closures in each direction, and to be aware of all of the highway workers and contract workers on the job site," Shivers requested of drivers.

Local community members are split on their opinions of Highway 46 needing to undergo its third construction. Some think the potholes have needed to be fixed for a while while others who travel from the Central Valley haven't had issues with the highway. Travelers KSBY spoke with noticed a difference with the widening project and are looking forward to all repairs being completed.

One lane is expected to remain open on the Highway 101 Northbound ramp, while the Southbound ramp might encounter intermittent full closures. Estimated delays are up to 10 minutes for travelers.

Caltrans has slowly been working on widening Highway 46 for roughly 20 years now according to Jim Shivers with its two other projects in the works on Highway 46 including the Widening Project and a new interchange with Highway 41.